The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 109 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 27th in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 73 of 92 games this year (79.3%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (32.6%).

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this season (38.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (54.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .315 AVG .283 .349 OBP .347 .541 SLG .440 24 XBH 16 8 HR 6 30 RBI 20 40/9 K/BB 59/15 7 SB 1

