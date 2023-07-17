Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .265 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 51 of 83 games this year (61.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (33.7%).

He has homered in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 83), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .262 AVG .269 .291 OBP .314 .390 SLG .356 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 16/8 K/BB 26/12 3 SB 2

