On Monday, Michael Chavis (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is batting .255 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Chavis has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (63.2%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Chavis has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .200 AVG .290 .200 OBP .353 .200 SLG .419 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 2 7/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings