MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, July 17
The MLB slate today is not one to miss. The outings include the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
If you're searching for live coverage of today's MLB action, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Baltimore Orioles (57-35) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-39)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 40 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.286 AVG, 27 HR, 65 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-102
|9.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (45-48)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.281 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+107
|9
The Cincinnati Reds (50-44) play the San Francisco Giants (52-41)
The Giants will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|10
The St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) play the Miami Marlins (53-42)
The Marlins will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.280 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.380 AVG, 3 HR, 43 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (55-39) face the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 12 HR, 58 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9
The Chicago Cubs (43-49) take on the Washington Nationals (37-56)
The Nationals will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 48 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.299 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+122
|9
The Kansas City Royals (27-67) take on the Detroit Tigers (41-51)
The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.259 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+112
|9.5
The Los Angeles Angels (46-48) face the New York Yankees (50-44)
The Yankees will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 34 HR, 73 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.261 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|9
The Seattle Mariners (46-46) play the Minnesota Twins (48-46)
The Twins will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 11 HR, 40 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|7
The Oakland Athletics (25-70) take on the Boston Red Sox (50-44)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.244 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 73 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+135
|8.5
