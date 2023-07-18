Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .278 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 61 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (5.7%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 33 games this season (37.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.266
|.330
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|25
|39/11
|K/BB
|39/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.15, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
