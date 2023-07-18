On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .266.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (31 of 84), with two or more runs nine times (10.7%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .262 AVG .270 .291 OBP .313 .390 SLG .356 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 23 16/8 K/BB 26/12 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings