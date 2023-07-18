Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Alex Call and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 83 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 267 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored 397 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.486 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (6-10) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Anthony DeSclafani 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.