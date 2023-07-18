Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Cubs on July 18, 2023
Lane Thomas and Nico Hoerner are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .295/.343/.484 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 86 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .263/.340/.486 on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Taillon Stats
- Jameson Taillon (3-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 16th start of the season.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Taillon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|7
|6
|5
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.321/.375 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .305/.360/.524 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
