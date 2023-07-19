C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 52 of 85 games this season (61.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 85 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.270
|AVG
|.232
|.321
|OBP
|.279
|.419
|SLG
|.406
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|40/5
|10
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
