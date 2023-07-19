The Washington Commanders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Commanders games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Defensively, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by surrendering just 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders picked up four wins at home last season and four on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Washington was 4-4. As favorites, the Commanders were 4-4-1.

The Commanders won only twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and picked up 243 yards.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton totaled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

