The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wrigley Field

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .264.

Smith has recorded a hit in 59 of 90 games this season (65.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (5.6%), homering in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.6%).

He has scored in 33 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .247 AVG .281 .305 OBP .359 .296 SLG .404 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 7 RBI 16 31/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings