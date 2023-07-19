Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas (.326 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cubs.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 110 hits and an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- In 78.7% of his 94 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has driven home a run in 36 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 54.3% of his games this season (51 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.315
|AVG
|.273
|.349
|OBP
|.335
|.541
|SLG
|.438
|24
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|40/9
|K/BB
|64/15
|7
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
