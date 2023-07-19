On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (batting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .263 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 61.2% of his games this season (52 of 85), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (32.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 5.9% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (27 of 85), with two or more RBI nine times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year (31 of 85), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .262 AVG .263 .291 OBP .306 .390 SLG .347 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 23 16/8 K/BB 27/12 3 SB 2

