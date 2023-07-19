Mystics vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 19
On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Indiana Fever (5-15) will be attempting to snap an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (11-8). It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBCS-DC and Monumental.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-2)
|158
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-1.5)
|157.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-2.5)
|157.5
|-145
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-1.5)
|157.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Mystics have compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Fever have compiled a 12-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 7-7.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana has an ATS record of 11-3.
- Mystics games have hit the over seven out of 18 times this season.
- In the Fever's 19 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.