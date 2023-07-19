How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
C.J. Abrams and Patrick Wisdom take the field when the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 84 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 400 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.501 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Williams has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Steven Matz
|7/16/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|7/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|L 17-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Austin Gomber
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|-
