C.J. Abrams and Patrick Wisdom take the field when the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 84 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 400 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.501 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Williams has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs L 17-3 Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Anthony DeSclafani 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams -

