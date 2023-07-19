You can see player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and others on the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals prior to their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 51 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .293/.342/.488 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 86 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.336/.480 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Hendricks has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 4.2 8 5 5 5 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 5.2 10 4 4 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 7.0 6 3 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 6.1 2 3 1 2 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 100 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .273/.323/.377 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .308/.365/.523 on the season.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

