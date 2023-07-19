Patrick Wisdom brings a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (44-50) game against the Washington Nationals (38-57) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-4) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (5-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Williams is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Williams is trying to secure his 15th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Cubs

He will face a Cubs offense that ranks 17th in the league with 797 total hits (on a .250 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .401 (19th in the league) with 104 total home runs (20th in MLB action).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Williams has a 0 ERA and a 0.938 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .200.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.103 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 10 starts, Hendricks has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

