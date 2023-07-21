Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .267.

Smith has had a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had an RBI in 18 games this year (19.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.5%).

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .247 AVG .286 .305 OBP .362 .296 SLG .406 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 7 RBI 16 31/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings