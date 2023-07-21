Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ruiz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with two homers in his last outings.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (24 of 78), with two or more runs three times (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.248
|.273
|OBP
|.319
|.341
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|24
|18/4
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.