On Friday, Luis Garcia (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Alex Wood TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this season (53 of 86), with at least two hits 29 times (33.7%).

In 5.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (36.0%), including nine multi-run games (10.5%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .262 AVG .269 .291 OBP .310 .390 SLG .351 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 16/8 K/BB 27/12 3 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings