Mystics vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Mystics (11-9), on Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, go up against the New York Liberty (14-5). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-8.5)
|161
|-410
|+330
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|161.5
|-400
|+320
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|160.5
|-425
|+300
|Tipico
|Liberty (-8.5)
|160.5
|-425
|+310
Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 7-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mystics have compiled a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-7.
- A total of 11 out of the Liberty's 18 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 19 times this season.
