Breanna Stewart takes the New York Liberty (14-5) into a matchup with the Washington Mystics (11-9) after putting up 25 points in a 98-88 loss to the Wings. It's on Friday, July 21, 2023, tipping at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Liberty 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-7.9)

Washington (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 159.7

Mystics vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 9-10-0 this year.

Washington has played 19 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are averaging 81.1 points per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on defense, allowing just 78.8 points per contest (second-best).

Washington is averaging just 33.4 boards per game (third-worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 35.6 boards per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Mystics have been thriving when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.6).

The Mystics are making 7.3 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while sporting a 32.4% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

The Mystics rank sixth in the WNBA with 7.4 threes allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 33% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Washington has taken 66.2% two-pointers (accounting for 74.6% of the team's buckets) and 33.8% threes (25.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.