Nationals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (54-43) and Washington Nationals (38-58) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The previous 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win 25 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (403 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 5.03 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Jake Irvin vs Steven Matz
|July 16
|@ Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|July 17
|@ Cubs
|W 7-5
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|July 18
|@ Cubs
|L 17-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|July 19
|@ Cubs
|L 8-3
|Trevor Williams vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 21
|Giants
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Alex Wood
|July 22
|Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
|July 23
|Giants
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 24
|Rockies
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Austin Gomber
|July 25
|Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs TBA
|July 26
|Rockies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Connor Seabold
