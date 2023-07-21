Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (54-43) and Washington Nationals (38-58) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.1%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 25 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (403 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 5.03 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

