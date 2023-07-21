The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .536 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Garrett has gotten a hit in 29 of 59 games this season (49.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.3%).

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has driven in a run in 12 games this season (20.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (32.2%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .183 AVG .345 .253 OBP .398 .280 SLG .583 4 XBH 12 2 HR 4 8 RBI 16 27/6 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings