C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams -- hitting .415 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .257.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), with more than one hit 22 times (25.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 87), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has an RBI in 24 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.276
|AVG
|.239
|.325
|OBP
|.284
|.441
|SLG
|.409
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|40/5
|11
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
