On Saturday, Corey Dickerson (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .240.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 24 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has had an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 23 .229 AVG .247 .240 OBP .295 .250 SLG .397 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 11 9/1 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings