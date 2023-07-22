Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Corey Dickerson (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .240.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 24 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has had an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.229
|AVG
|.247
|.240
|OBP
|.295
|.250
|SLG
|.397
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|9/1
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 19th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
