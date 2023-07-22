Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .279 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 112th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 71.1% of his 90 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.9% of them.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 34 games this season (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.291
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.311
|.429
|SLG
|.361
|16
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|25
|39/12
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 19th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
