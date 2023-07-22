Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Luis Garcia (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .263.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 53 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 87), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 28 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.257
|AVG
|.269
|.287
|OBP
|.310
|.383
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|16/8
|K/BB
|27/12
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb (8-7) takes the mound for the Giants in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 19th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
