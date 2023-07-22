C.J. Abrams and Michael Conforto take the field when the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants meet on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 87 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 408 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.499 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (6-8) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs L 17-3 Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Anthony DeSclafani 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams - 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Connor Seabold 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga

