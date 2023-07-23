C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.419 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Giants.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .259.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (11.4%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this season (25 of 88), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.280
|AVG
|.239
|.327
|OBP
|.284
|.459
|SLG
|.409
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|23
|32/8
|K/BB
|40/5
|11
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Alexander (6-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
