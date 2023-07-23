The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.419 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Giants.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .259.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (11.4%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this season (25 of 88), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (36 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .280 AVG .239 .327 OBP .284 .459 SLG .409 16 XBH 15 6 HR 4 16 RBI 23 32/8 K/BB 40/5 11 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings