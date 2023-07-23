Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 113 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Thomas has had a hit in 76 of 97 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (32.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38 games this season (39.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (54.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.316
|AVG
|.266
|.348
|OBP
|.327
|.553
|SLG
|.427
|26
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|21
|43/9
|K/BB
|66/15
|7
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will look to Alexander (6-0) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up one hit.
