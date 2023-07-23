On Sunday, Luis Garcia (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .266 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 54 of 88 games this year (61.4%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 88), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 28 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (36.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .263 AVG .269 .291 OBP .310 .386 SLG .351 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 17/8 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings