Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (54-45) and Washington Nationals (40-58) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on July 23.

The Giants will give the nod to Scott Alexander (6-0) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (5-7).

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 36 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 34-49 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (418 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule