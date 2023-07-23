Scott Alexander starts for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 88 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington has scored 418 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.492 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (5-7) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 19 starts, Gore has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs L 17-3 Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams - 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Connor Seabold 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer

