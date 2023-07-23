Player prop bet options for Lane Thomas and others are available when the San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 113 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .290/.337/.488 slash line on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 88 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .257/.334/.478 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.