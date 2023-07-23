Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants and Scott Alexander, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 15, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Adams is batting .278 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.3% of his games this season, Adams has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Home Away 14 GP 8 .360 AVG .138 .418 OBP .194 .660 SLG .241 9 XBH 1 2 HR 1 6 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

