Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants and Scott Alexander, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 15, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is batting .278 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Adams has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|.360
|AVG
|.138
|.418
|OBP
|.194
|.660
|SLG
|.241
|9
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alexander (6-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
