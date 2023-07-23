Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Stone Garrett (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .260 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Garrett has picked up a hit in 29 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (8.3%).
- He has scored in 20 of 60 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.176
|AVG
|.345
|.253
|OBP
|.398
|.271
|SLG
|.583
|4
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|16
|28/6
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alexander (6-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.
