Natasha Cloud and the Phoenix Mercury will clash when the Washington Mystics (11-10) take on the Mercury (6-15) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, July 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Washington, led by Brittney Sykes with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, fell short in a 96-87 loss against New York in their most recent outing. Cloud added 17 points, five assists and two steals. Phoenix is coming into this game having beat Chicago 80-62 in their last outing. Shey Peddy led the team with 20 points and six rebounds.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-185 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+150 to win)

What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

What's the over/under?: 157.5

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: CBS

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics have a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 79.6 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank seventh with 81.3 points scored per contest.

It's been a difficult stretch for Washington in terms of rebounding, as it is tallying only 33.1 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA) and allowing 36.2 rebounds per contest (second-worst).

This year, the Mystics rank eighth in the league in assists, averaging 18.7 per game.

Washington is playing well when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.8 per contest).

With 7.4 three-pointers per game, the Mystics rank fourth in the WNBA. They own a 33% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

Washington is eighth in the WNBA with 7.6 three-pointers allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 33.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 campaign, the Mystics are scoring 8.7 more points per home game on average than on the road (85.5 at home, 76.8 on the road), and are also conceding 1.2 more points per home game compared to road games (80.2 at home, 79 on the road).

In home games, Washington averages 1.3 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (32.5 at home, 33.8 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 1.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.6 at home, 36.8 on the road).

On average, the Mystics rack up more assists at home than they do on the road (19.2 at home, 18.2 on the road). During 2023, Washington has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (11.5 per game at home versus 13.6 on the road), but has forced a higher number of turnovers at home than on the road (15.1 at home versus 14.4 on the road).

In 2023 the Mystics average 8.4 made three-pointers at home and 6.3 away, while shooting 35.4% from distance at home compared to 30% away.

In 2023 Washington is averaging 8.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 6.8 away, conceding 33.8% shooting from deep at home compared to 32.2% away.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 10-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mystics have a record of 8-3 (72.7%).

Washington's record against the spread is 10-10-0.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, Washington is 5-6.

The Mystics have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

