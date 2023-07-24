Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .272 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.
- In 62 of 94 games this year (66.0%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 94), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in 20 games this year (21.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.4%).
- He has scored in 34 of 94 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.286
|.312
|OBP
|.362
|.304
|SLG
|.406
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|16
|31/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Bird (2-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
