Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .257.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.7% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.2% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (45.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.8%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .247 AVG .268 .332 OBP .339 .456 SLG .518 25 XBH 21 6 HR 10 22 RBI 28 42/17 K/BB 41/15 1 SB 4

