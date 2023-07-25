Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rockies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .257.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.7% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (45.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.268
|.332
|OBP
|.339
|.456
|SLG
|.518
|25
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|28
|42/17
|K/BB
|41/15
|1
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Gomber (8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.