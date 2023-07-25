Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .275 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (34 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (35.5%), including four games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.284
|AVG
|.267
|.327
|OBP
|.311
|.412
|SLG
|.361
|16
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|25
|40/13
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
