Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- batting .417 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .251.
- Ruiz will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 over the course of his last outings.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 81 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.4% of them.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 29 games this year (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.253
|AVG
|.248
|.290
|OBP
|.319
|.356
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|24
|18/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (8-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 21st start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
