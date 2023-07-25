Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .266 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 90 games this season (61.1%), including 31 multi-hit games (34.4%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this season (28 of 90), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.263
|AVG
|.269
|.289
|OBP
|.310
|.380
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|18/8
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (8-8) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.471 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.