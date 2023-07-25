Trevor Williams is starting for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+120). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -145 +120 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

Washington has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Nationals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 98 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-46-4).

The Nationals have collected a 7-5-0 record ATS this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-33 23-26 21-24 20-34 27-34 14-24

