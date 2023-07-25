Lane Thomas will lead the charge for the Washington Nationals (41-59) on Tuesday, July 25, when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Nationals as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +110 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-8, 6.18 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Washington has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 37, or 42%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 29 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Lane Thomas - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

