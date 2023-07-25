Riley Adams -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .289 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.

Adams has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).

He has homered in four games this season (17.4%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this season (30.4%), Adams has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once five times this year (21.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 .370 AVG .138 .424 OBP .194 .704 SLG .241 10 XBH 1 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings