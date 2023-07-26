C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, C.J. Abrams (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (25.3%).
- In 11.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (41.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.239
|.319
|OBP
|.284
|.444
|SLG
|.409
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|23
|34/9
|K/BB
|40/5
|12
|SB
|8
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Lambert (2-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
