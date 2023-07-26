Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .252 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Dickerson is batting .313 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.0% of those games.
- In 43 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, Dickerson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (16.3%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.259
|AVG
|.247
|.268
|OBP
|.295
|.278
|SLG
|.397
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Lambert (2-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
