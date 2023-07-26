Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (62 of 95), with more than one hit 28 times (29.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 20 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.253
|AVG
|.286
|.311
|OBP
|.362
|.299
|SLG
|.406
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|16
|32/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Lambert (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
