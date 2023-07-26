Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Jul. 26, 2023
On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (hitting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this year (29 of 82), with two or more RBI eight times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 82 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.247
|AVG
|.248
|.283
|OBP
|.319
|.347
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|24
|20/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Lambert (2-1) to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
